Texas lawmakers look at ways to address teacher shortage

Texas lawmakers are looking at ways to fix the state's teacher shortage.

On Tuesday, experts testified in front of the House Committee on Public Education. There's an increasing number of newly-hired teachers who are not certified.

Lawmakers are expected to make recommendations to enhance opportunities for uncertified teachers to become certified.

Experts say new teachers need more training and support to manage a classroom and deal with behavior issues.

"Focusing on that time in the classroom, watching a teacher deal with a kid throwing something at another kid, how did they do it?" said State Rep. James Talrico, (D) Austin. "I'm hearing about it more than I'm hearing about anything else. More than I hear about pay, more than I hear about STAAR, I hear about behavior."

Teacher shortages, school funding and school vouchers are expected to be big education topics when lawmakers vote on new legislation next spring.