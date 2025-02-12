Texas lawmakers move forward on bail reform package

The Brief Texas lawmakers are moving forward on the bail reform package SB 9 will include keeping violent undocumented immigrants in jail, as well as Jocelyn's Law



State lawmakers are moving forward on legislation to keep violent undocumented immigrants in jail. That's just one piece of the bail reform package.

It also includes "Jocelyn's Law." A bill named after a 12-year-old girl who was murdered and left under a bridge in Houston.

RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls on House to pass bail reform package

What is the bail reform package?

What they're saying:

A Senate committee passed a package of bail reform measures on Wednesday.

The package includes a call for a public vote on eliminating bail for undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes.

"There’s nothing more important than the safety of our citizens. There’s nothing more important than pushing back when courts release dangerous felons onto the streets to kill again," said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

The reform bills were heard Wednesday in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.

They make it tougher for judges to let violent suspects out on bond and limit the use of tax dollars to help offenders get out of jail.

"These family members, these victims have come to us time and time again begging for an injustice to be righted. At some point you have to think, why are we here, what is the government all about?" said Houston Senator Joan Huffman.

The package includes calling for a public vote on constitutional amendments that would deny bond to undocumented immigrants who are accused of committing violent crimes. And another constitutional amendment that would prevent someone from bonding out of jail for some extreme crimes and in cases of human trafficking.

"These are not isolated cases, this is all over the state, and you could argue all over the country by a judicial system that seems to focus more on the killers than those they killed," said Patrick.

Local perspective:

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak says Senate Bill 9 is critical to Travis County. He says it's outrageous the Texas House has not moved bail reform bills the last two sessions.

"The reason crime is going up in Austin is because habitual offenders are not being treated seriously," said Mackowiak.

Several victims of violent crimes testified, one being the mom of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Houston by two suspected Tren De Aragua gang members who entered the country illegally.

The two men have been charged with capital murder and were put in jail on $10 million bond each.

"The fact that my family and I had to be there to make sure they had a high enough bond is something we shouldn’t have had to sit through. No victim should have to be subject to that. No victim’s family should have to be subject to that," said Jocelyn’s mother Alexis.

The other side:

But opponents fear the passing of Senate Bill 9 could mean overcrowding in jails.

"As a result of Senate Bill 6, Texas saw a sharp uptick in jail population where the total jail population rose by almost over 7% with some counties seeing a much bigger increase, we're bound to see similar or most drastic results under Senate Bill 9," said Kirsten Budwine, Policy attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project.

And that's not their only concern.

"Prosecutors are one of the most powerful figures in our legal system. Expanding their powers to allow them to appeal a bail order when they subjectively think the amount is insufficient, and effectively keeping people in jail while the appeal is pending is extremely troubling," said Budwine.

What's next:

Lt. Gov. Patrick said he's confident speaker Burrows will get the bills passed.

He says he will call as many special sessions needed to pass the legislation.