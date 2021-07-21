Expand / Collapse search

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick holding press conference

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas Politics
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is planning on holding a press conference at the Texas State Capitol this afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to begin around 2 30 p.m., according to a press release from his office. 

It is unclear at this time what the press conference will be about. 

FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Youtube page. 

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

