Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick holding press conference

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is planning on holding a press conference at the Texas State Capitol this afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to begin around 2 30 p.m., according to a press release from his office.

It is unclear at this time what the press conference will be about.

FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Youtube page.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

