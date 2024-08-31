Texas Longhorns fans excited for SEC season opener

Saturday was a big day for Texas Longhorn fans, one they have had marked in their calendars for months.

The Longhorns kicked off their first SEC season against the Colorado State Rams at DKR Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns took down the Rams in a 52-0 shutout win that also saw the first career touchdown pass for Arch Manning.

"I just know when football season's come around. Labor Day weekend, you know, it's four days of football. And then, and then you have the NFL. The world is happy again," said Longhorn fan Steve Stott.

With a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, fans wasted no time getting the day started. Longhorn fan Michael Fenske has been bleeding burnt orange since he was a kid.

"Doesn't matter if it's 11:00, 2:30 or 6:00. We are here at 7:00 in the morning tidying up. So, yes, we get here early," Fenske said.

Tailgating has been a longstanding tradition for his friends and family.

"We've been tailgating as a group for probably 15, 20 years," said Fenske.

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 31: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3)(L) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) (R)during the second half of the game against the Colorado State Rams on August 31, 2024, at Darrell K Royal

It’s also a historic season for the Longhorns. This one marks the 100th year at DKR Memorial Stadium and the first season for the Longhorns in the SEC.

Fans are hopeful for the season outlook.

"The anticipation of the season, the horns going to the SEC, all the new folks that we got. I can't wait to see how good our defense is," said longtime fan Johnny Olvera.

"We're not worried about the SEC. We're good. We got the offensive line. We can hang with these guys. So, I we're going to win it all this year," said Fenske.

The Longhorns take on Michigan next Saturday in Ann Arbor.