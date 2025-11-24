Texas Longhorns fire women's soccer coach Ange Kelly after 14 seasons

article

The Brief The University of Texas has fired women's soccer head coach Ange Kelly after 14 seasons, Athletics Director Chris Del Conte announced Monday. Kelly compiled a successful 156–79–34 record and led the team to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a conference title in her final 2024 season. The University of Texas will immediately begin a national search to find a successor for the program.



The University of Texas has relieved women’s soccer head coach Ange Kelly of her duties after 14 seasons leading the Longhorns, Athletics Director Chris Del Conte announced Monday.

Texas said a national search for Kelly’s successor will begin immediately.

What they're saying:

"After the season, we took time to reflect on this year, the future of Texas Soccer and where the program is headed," Del Conte said in a statement. "Following thoughtful discussion, we think it is in the best interest of The University of Texas to move in a new direction.

"Coach Kelly has led this program in a first-class manner and has poured tremendous energy and dedication into our student-athletes and staff over the past 14 seasons. We are grateful for all she has accomplished and for the professionalism, character and pride she has consistently demonstrated. We sincerely thank Coach Kelly for her service to Texas Soccer and to our University, and we wish her all the best in the future."

Coach Kelly's Tenure

Dig deeper:

Kelly took over the Texas women’s soccer program in 2012, and compiled a 156–79–34 record with the Longhorns, including a 65–46–13 mark in conference play. Under her leadership, Texas made eight NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the Sweet 16 twice (2017 and 2023) and earning multiple top-three finishes in the Big 12 and the SEC.

In her final full season in 2024, Kelly guided the Longhorns to a 17–4–2 record and a first-place finish in their inaugural SEC campaign, reaching the NCAA Second Round.

Kelly released her own statement Monday, expressing gratitude for her tenure in Austin.

"I am sincerely grateful to have had the privilege to lead the Texas Soccer Program for the past 14 seasons," Kelly said. "I want to extend my deepest appreciation to our staff and all of the student-athletes that have represented the burnt orange. I will always cherish the relationships that have been made and will forever hold them close to my heart."