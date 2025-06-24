Texas loosens gun laws, bans 'red flag' orders

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott signed several bills over the weekend making it easier to own certain firearms and restricting gun control measures. New legislation bans "red flag" gun confiscation orders and stops local gun buyback programs. These new gun laws will take effect on September 1, 2025.



Texas lawmakers relaxed rules on gun ownership during the most recent legislative session, marking wins for gun owners and gun rights activists after they were signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Just before Sunday's veto deadline, Abbott signed laws that would make it easier to own certain guns, while banning red-flag laws and stopping municipalities from hosting gun buybacks.

Anti-Red Flag law

Among the bills passed by lawmakers and signed by Abbott is Senate Bill 1362, which bans the recognition of red flag orders or extreme protective orders.

Extreme protective orders allow a judge or magistrate to temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms during a crisis.

The Anti-Red Flag Act would prevent authorities from using a red flag order to confiscate a person's guns during a civil case and would allow for criminal penalties, including jail time if they try to enforce the order.

Judges can still issue orders for criminal cases and domestic violence protection orders.

The law blocks the Texas agencies from accepting federal funds to enforce and implement emergency protective orders and calls for federal orders that violate Second Amendment rights to be unenforceable in the state.

Short-barrel firearms

Abbott also signed a law that would remove short-barrel firearms, commonly known as "sawed-off" shotguns, from the state's list of illegal weapons.

Federal law defines them as rifles with barrels shorter than 16 inches or shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches.

These weapons are known for their wide projectile spread, which can cause significant damage at close range.

Other bills that were signed

House Bill 3053 bans local governments from operating gun buyback programs.

Supporters called the programs a waste of taxpayer money, while opponents called the bill government overreach.

Abbott also signed bills that recognize handgun carry licenses from other states as equal to a Texas license and stops the state from establishing a gun-owner registry of foster parents.

Some laws didn't make it to the governor's desk.

A bill that would allow some felons to regain their right to carry and one that would close the loopholes that allow gun bans on taxpayer-funded public property were both left behind in the House.

The other side:

While these new laws are seen as victories for gun owners, others who advocate for gun violence prevention see the new laws as a failure of the session.

What they're saying:

"The 89th Legislative Session tested our collective resolve, but it also underscored the strength, strategy, and solidarity of the gun violence prevention movement in Texas," said Nicole Golden, Executive Director of Texas Gun Sense. "Our coalition blocked several harmful bills, including ones that would have lowered the age to carry handguns and allowed firearms in schools and hospitals. We will continue our work defeating dangerous legislation and holding our leaders accountable for eroding public safety by the passage of SB 1362 and SB 1596."

What's next:

The new laws take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.