Texas Lottery wins under investigation by Texas Rangers

The Brief Two recent Texas Lottery wins will be investigated by the Texas Rangers. The investigations are into an $83.5M win in Austin this month and a $95M win in Colleyville in 2023. Gov. Abbott announced the investigation on the same day the Texas Lottery announced changes.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Rangers to investigate two recent wins that have caught the attention of state officials.

The announcement of the investigation comes on the same day that the Texas Lottery announced it will look to ban the use of lottery couriers amid pressure from officials.

Feb. 17, 2025 - $83.5M ticket sold in Austin

The backstory:

A winning Lotto Texas ticket in the Feb. 17, 2025 drawing was sold in north Austin.

The ticket was sold at a store called Winners Corner TX LCC.

The winning ticket was purchased through an app called JackPocket, which also owns Winners Corner.

JackPocket, which is owned by DraftKings, says that the winner was a Texas resident who purchased 10 tickets.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went to the Winners Corner store to investigate shortly after the win was announced.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick acknowledges that courier services are not illegal in Texas, but he says that is not what the law intended when the state's lottery began in 1991.

DraftKings argues they aren't breaking any laws and that this win was not as a result of a bulk ordering system, where millions of dollars are spent to buy nearly all possible number combinations.

April 22, 2023 - $95M ticket sold in Colleyville

The backstory:

Bulk purchasing was responsible for a $95 million win in Colleyville on April 22, 2023.

The ticket was sold at Lottery Now in Colleyville, which sold nearly every possible combination of numbers to a group of investors.

Gov. Abbott on Lottery Investigation

What they're saying:

"Texans must be able to trust in our state's lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate these incidents and identify any potential wrongdoing. Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for everyone."

Texas Lottery Changes

Big picture view:

The investigation comes as the Texas Lottery announced several changes amid criticism from lawmakers.

Related article

The Texas Lottery says it is now moving to ban courier services, like JackPocket, from operating in the state.

READ MORE: Texas Lottery commissioner resigns shortly after controversial wins draw state officials' scrutiny

Several bills have been filed in the Texas Legislature to restrict the Texas Lottery.

What are lottery couriers?

Couriers buy tickets on behalf of lottery players, often through phone apps.

In the case of Monday's winning ticket, it was purchased through the app, Jackpocket.

When you buy a lottery ticket virtually the couriers purchase your Texas ticket.

By the numbers:

The Texas Lottery says in 2023, $173 million in winnings were through couriers.

That's 9 percent of all lottery winnings that year.