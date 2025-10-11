Texas man charged with smuggling, evading arrest after high-speed chase
WEBB COUNTY, Texas - On October 7, 2025, a suspected smuggler driving a Dodge pickup led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed pursuit along US-83 in Webb County.
What we know:
According to Texas DPS, before the chase began, the driver allowed multiple illegal immigrants to bail out from the vehicle. The driver continued to evade but ultimately crashed into a light pole and tried to flee on foot.
COURTESY: Texas DPS South Texas Region
Troopers quickly chased him down and arrested Jose Ramon Ibarra of Austin, Texas. Ibarra is charged with smuggling of people, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.
COURTESY: Texas DPS South Texas Region
Dig deeper:
U.S. Border Patrol assisted and apprehended one illegal immigrant.
This incident is part of Operation Lone Star 2.0, targeting criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety — South Texas Region.