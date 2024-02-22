Texas man holds 6 people hostage in Kansas: police

article

A Texas man is behind bars in Kansas after he allegedly held six people hostage inside a home earlier this week.

41-year-old Jonatas Pereira has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated criminal threat, criminal restraint, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and felony criminal use of a weapon, according to Thomas County jail records.

The City of Colby Police Department says that on Tuesday, Feb 20, around 9:46 a.m., its 911 center received a call about a possible armed intruder, which was later changed to a hostage/barricaded subject call.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene and established a perimeter. A car with Texas plates was located in the alley behind the home.

One of the hostages was able to climb out a bedroom window, says Colby police, leaving three women and two children still inside the home.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the suspect, identified to FOX 7 Austin by law enforcement as Pereira, eventually walked out of the home with the hostages and was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Thomas County Jail.

Police say Pereira had driven from Texas to find the people inside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to CPD.