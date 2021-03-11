Texas man supporting ‘freedom of choice’ sets mask on fire

A Texas man is showing his disdain for masks with a little bit of flare.

Joacim Hernandez, a resident of McAllen, shared a video of a mask being thrown onto a grill before he set it ablaze. Hernandez said he was celebrating 'freedom of choice' and Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

"I support businesses’ right to require a mask and each person’s right to keep wearing one," Hernandez told Storyful. "I also support individuals celebrating their freedom to not wear a mask where allowed by those establishments. Freedom of choice is what is to be celebrated," Hernandez said.

Hernandez told Storyful he will comply with businesses that uphold the mask mandate, but said he will not wear a mask when it’s not required.

The statewide mask mandate was officially lifted on Wednesday, March 10, eight days after Gov. Abbott announced the decision and said "everything" in the state could open at full capacity.

School boards, courts, college campuses, and other facilities can still require people to wear masks, local media reported. Businesses can limit capacity or require masks "at their own discretion," according to Abbott’s announcement.

Storyful contributed to this article