Texas medical marijuana: House passes bill to expand Compassionate-Use Program
AUSTIN - A bill to expand Texas' narrow medicinal marijuana program passed the Texas House on Tuesday.
Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill
What we know:
House Bill 46 would expand the state's Compassionate-Use Program, which allows marijuana for medicinal purposes.
On Tuesday, the bill passed on a 122-21 vote.
HB 46 would allow patients to use low-THC cannabis patches, lotions, inhalers and vapes if a physician determines there is medical necessity to do so.
It would also expand the program to include honorably discharged veterans who would benefit, those experiencing chronic pain, glaucoma, traumatic brain injury, spinal neuropathy, Crohn's disease or other inflammatory bowel diseases, degenerative disc disease and patients with a terminal illness or condition for which a patient is receiving hospice of palliative care.
The bill also looks to improve access to dispensaries for people who are a part of the Compassionate-Use Program.
It calls for 11 licensed dispensaries in 11 regions across Texas and allow dispensaries to operate satellite locations, if approved by the state.
What they're saying:
"Texans still struggle to get access to the medicine they’re legally allowed to receive. There are not enough dispensing organizations licensed in the state, and current law limits how and where the products can be stored and distributed," said Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian) one of the authors of the bill.
"Right now too many of our fellow Texans are forced to suffer or self-medicate because they don't have sufficient access," said Rep. Penny Morales Shaw (D-Houston).
What we don't know:
The bill faces an uncertain fate in the Texas Senate.
House Bill 46's companion bill, Senate Bill 1505 is currently in the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Texas Compassionate-Use Program
Dig deeper:
Texas originally passed a bill in 2015 to allow doctors to prescribe low-THC marijuana for people with epilepsy.
Over the years, the state legislature has added more qualifying conditions to the program.
Here is a list of the qualifying conditions currently under Texas' Compassionate-Use Program:
- Epilepsy
- Seizure disorder
- Multiple sclerosis
- Spasticity
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
- Autism
- Cancer
- Incurable neurodegenerative disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- A medical condition that is approved for a research program
The Source: Information in this article comes from House Bill 46, the Texas Compassionate-Use Program and the House Legislative session on May 12, 2025 and May 13, 2025.