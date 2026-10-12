Texas midterms: Talarico rumor debunked as questions grow over candidate debates

The Brief Final stretch for candidates across the states as Election Day is just three weeks away False claim about James Talarico debunked Questions being raised about debates for top races in Texas



With early voting just one week away, an Ohio mental health facility is shutting down false claims about Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, while candidates in major statewide races face questions about whether they will debate before Election Day.

Election Day is in three weeks and Texas' biggest political races are drawing renewed attention as candidates make their final push for votes, new polling highlights competitive contests and questions remain about whether voters will see major debates before November.

The backstory:

False claims about James Talarico debunked

In the closely watched U.S. Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, a mental health facility in Ohio is pushing back against false claims circulating on social media.

The Lindner Center of Hope posted a statement on X saying, "Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope."

The statement came after social media users falsely claimed Talarico had been hospitalized at the facility during his recent absence from the campaign trail.

Talarico also denied the claims, saying he had never even been to Ohio.

His campaign said he had been recovering from the flu at home in Austin. Talarico returned to public view Friday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Recent polling has shown a competitive race, with some surveys placing Talarico ahead of Paxton. However, the candidates have yet to agree to a debate before Election Day.

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Debate questions extend to Texas governor's race

The debate question is not limited to the Senate race.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa has challenged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to a debate outside the Governor's Mansion.

Abbott has not accepted the invitation and criticized the proposal on social media, calling it political grandstanding.

Political analysts say debates can carry significant risks for candidates, particularly those who believe they already have strong support.

"Republicans in Texas in this century avoided debates because they had so much to lose and so little to gain," said Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward's University, during FOX 7 Austin's Battleground Texas program.

Smith said the potential consequences of a poor debate performance can outweigh the benefits for candidates.

Political analyst Bill King also suggested Abbott's decision not to participate could reflect confidence in his campaign's standing.

The only debate announced so far among the major statewide races discussed on Battleground Texas is in the Texas Railroad Commission contest, expected to take place during early voting.

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What you can do:

With early voting approaching, candidates have limited time remaining to reach undecided voters and address the issues shaping their campaigns.

Early voting in Texas begins Monday, October 19, and runs through Friday, October 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026.