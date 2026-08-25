Texas mourns Dolly Parton: George W. Bush and state leaders react to music legend's passing

The Brief Texas leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Rep. Colin Allred, and former President George W. Bush issued tributes following Dolly Parton's death at age 80. The music legend shared deep ties to Texas through iconic film roles, decades of historic concerts, and her widespread children's literacy programs. Parton passed away peacefully in Nashville surrounded by family following a brief battle with cancer.



Prominent Texas political leaders from both sides of the aisle, along with former President George W. Bush, issued tributes on Tuesday reflecting on the extraordinary life and legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton following her death at age 80.

Dolly Parton performs during the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on November 18, 2023, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While her roots lay deep in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, Parton shared a long-standing bond with the Lone Star State.

Officials react to Dolly Parton's death

Local perspective:

The country legend's passing brought tributes from across the state of Texas.

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Former President George W. Bush

From his office in Dallas, former President George W. Bush remembered Parton's musical and humanitarian achievements:

"Laura and I, along with thousands of her fans, mourn the passing of Dolly Parton. We loved her music and her style. She was a great entertainer and even greater person. We respected her work to promote literacy, advance health, and strengthen communities. Dolly was a talented and hardworking American who will be missed."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised Parton on social media, and wrote a letter to Texas DPS Director, Colonel Martin, ordering for the flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of her life.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reflected on Parton's upbringing and deep connection to the state:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas' Mayor Eric Johnson praised Parton and referred to her as a true icon whose music inspired generations, in his social media post.

Colin Allred

Former congressman and current congressional candidate Colin Allred highlighted her impact beyond music through initiatives like her Imagination Library child literacy program: