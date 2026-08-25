Man convicted for shooting, killing teenager at SE Austin home

The Brief Man gets 40 years in prison for teen's murder in 2025 Victor Orellana-Carranza was convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old Neithan Montenegero-Chavarria after a short trial



A man will serve four decades in prison for shooting and killing a teenage boy in Southeast Austin in May 2025.

39-year-old Victor Orellana-Carranza was convicted on Aug. 18 of the murder of 15-year-old Neithan Jadiel Montenegro-Chavarria.

The backstory:

On May 4, 2025, Austin police responded to a shooting at a home in the 5700 block of Hammermill Run, off S Pleasant Valley Road and E Stassney Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Montenegro-Chavarria with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Orellana-Carranza had come to the home to look for his two-year-old child. The mother of his child was home with the two-year-old, her teenage son, and Montenegro-Chavarria, who was her son's friend.

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Orellana-Carranza had entered the home and assaulted the woman, and was stopped by the two teenagers, which led to a fight between the three of them.

Orellana-Carranza left the home, only to return with a gun and shoot at the teens, hitting Montenegro-Chavarria and fleeing the scene.

Later that same day, he was found by APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and confessed to the killing and to trying to escape the country.

He was indicted in July 2025 for Montenegro-Chavarria's murder.