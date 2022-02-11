Texas Neurosurgeon speaks on dangers of head injuries after Bob Saget's passing

Comedian and actor Bob Saget's cause of death was revealed this week.

A Medical Examiner in Florida says Saget likely fell backwards, and the accidental blow to his head resulted in the "Full House" star's death.

Illegal drugs or alcohol were not found in Saget's system, but he did have a fracture at the base of his skill and around his eye sockets. He also had bleeding between the brain and tissue covering his brain, as well as brain bruising, according to the autopsy.

Saget's unexpected passing reveals how serious head injuries are, and how important it is to pay attention to them.

Dr. Carl Lauryssen, a Neurosurgeon at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, joins FOX 7's Rebecca Thomas to discuss the severity of head trauma.

"If you have a full brain, and it occupies the entirety of your skull, if you have a head injury - the swelling of the brain, there's not much room for the brain to swell," says Dr. Lauryssen. "The brain is a very delicate structure and if it does swell, it can cause the end result of somebody basically dying."

Dr. Lauryssen also notes that it's important to err on the side of caution anytime you suffer a blow to the head. He says you should not ignore symptoms such as headache, blurry vision, or trouble with balance after hitting your head.

"You can have a head injury, and you may think that you're fine. But, unless you get evaluated, you as a patient wouldn't know if there's any underlying red flags or danger."

