Texas and Oklahoma partner on real-time traffic data to cut highway delays

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The Brief Texas and Oklahoma launched a real-time data-sharing network to improve traffic flow and crash response times along major shared highways. The system integrated live hazard and camera data into both states' systems ahead of travel surges for the FIFA World Cup. Officials plan to expand the network in the future to include truck parking, freight routes, and emergency evacuation coordination.



Texas and Oklahoma transportation officials have launched a new real-time data-sharing system and say drivers are already benefiting from improved traffic visibility, as additional enhancements are planned in the future.

The system is aimed at improving traffic management, speeding responses to crashes and providing drivers with better travel information along major corridors connecting the two states, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Texas-Oklahoma highway data partnership

What we know:

The state transportation departments for both states announced the agreement on Monday, June 29.

According to the TxDOT news release, the agreement was implemented ahead of increased travel associated with the FIFA World Cup.

The release says the agreement allows both agencies to exchange live transportation data through a direct center-to-center connection that integrates information into each state's traffic management system.

Real-time traffic features and shared data

The system shares a broad range of transportation information, including:

Traffic camera images

Crash reports

Stalled vehicles

Roadway hazards

Traffic speeds

Lane closures

Work zones

Travel times

Electronic message sign updates

Environmental sensor data.

The agencies also are exploring additional data-sharing capabilities, including truck parking availability, freight route information, special event traffic coordination and emergency evacuation routes.

State and federal officials on the new system

What they're saying:

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams explained the benefits of this new data-sharing system in the news release.

"By sharing data across state lines, we are improving situational awareness, supporting faster response to incidents, and providing more reliable travel information," said Williams.

Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the partnership creates a stronger regional transportation network while improving coordination during routine traffic operations and emergencies.

"This collaboration lays the foundation for a more connected and resilient transportation network across our region," Gatz said. "By aligning our systems and sharing critical data, we are better equipped to serve the public and respond to both everyday conditions and emergency situations."

Big picture view:

U.S. Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary, Seval Oz, praised the effort as a model for interstate cooperation, by stating the agreement aligns with the agency's National Digital Corridors Initiative and demonstrates how technology can improve transportation systems across state lines.