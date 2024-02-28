Texas Panhandle fire: Wildfire burns about 850K acres

One of the largest wildfires in state history is burning in the Panhandle.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned about 850,000 acres as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, around 2 p.m.

Since Monday, Feb. 26, massive flames and clouds of smoke have been scorching parts of the Panhandle, made worse by hot, dry, and windy conditions.

A nuclear weapons facility was temporarily shut down but was back open Wednesday.

The fires cut off power to thousands of people and forced evacuations.

MORE STORIES:

"We drove through a ranch, and it had some damage. One firefighter even said he saw a calf that was sitting, and they didn't have any hair on it, because it was singed off from the heat," Christina Athey, Interim City Manager of Fritch, TX, said.

"We’re in a tornado zone and fire zone here in the last few years," David Moore, who lives near the fires, said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties activating state emergency resources.

Agencies across the state are helping, including some from Central Texas, like several Travis County Emergency Services Districts. They're part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System.

"It's certainly just trying times up there, just trying to keep people safe, keep structures protected and make sure that we get everybody out of harm's way," Erin O'Connor, Texas A&M Forest Service lead public information officer, said.

Fire officials say there could be some relief in the coming days with cooler temperatures and less wind.