Texas wildfires force nuclear weapons facility to pause operations

A nuclear weapons facility in Texas has paused operations due to surging wildfires in the region.

Nuclear plant Pantex says it shut down as a wildfire raged near the facility.

The facility, located 21 miles East of Amarillo, assembles and disassembles America's nuclear arsenal and says it had paused operations until further notice.

"The fire near Pantex is not contained," the company said. "Response efforts have shifted to evacuations. There is a small number of non-essential personnel sheltered on-site."

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Tuesday that the largest fire had already burned nearly 400 square miles.

Wildfires spread through rural Texas Panhandle

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties as the largest fire burned nearly 400 square miles (1,040 square kilometers), according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fueled by unseasonable hot weather and gusting winds, four wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have consumed more than 240,000 acres and continue to prompt evacuations, road closures and emergency declarations.

According to the Forest Service, the largest blaze, which officials called the Smokehouse Creek Fire, forced highway closures and remained 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

