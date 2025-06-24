Texas parents, students react to bill banning cell phones in classrooms

The Brief Texas Gov. Abbott has signed a bill that would ban cell phones in classrooms The new law brought in mixed reaction from students and parents School boards have 90 days to adopt the cell phone policy



Students across Texas may have to put their phones away now that Governor Abbott has signed a bill banning them in classrooms.

What is HB 1481?

House Bill 1481 requires public and charter schools to create policies banning "personal communication devices" during school hours.

Districts will have two options: either keep phones off campus entirely or provide a place to store them during the day.

Devices not allowed under the bill include cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, radios, pagers, or other devices that are "capable of telecommunication or digital communication."

It also establishes disciplinary measures for students found using the devices.

School boards have 90 days to adopt the cell phone policy.

"I personally think it's a good idea because it can be really distracting when you see other kids on their phones in class, and it takes away from the environment of the classroom," said high schooler, Piper Freeman.

"Everybody being on their phone, it's like they don't do their work. They just sit there on their phones, texting each other, playing videos and stuff. And then none of the work gets done," said high schooler, Isabella Cortez.

Some parents support the change, including Megan Freeman, a Dallas ISD parent and former teacher.

"I think this helps our schools provide safety in the classroom from the distraction of cell phones. And then it also provides the teachers a safe space in the classrooms to be able to instruct," said Megan Freeman.

Push back on the cell phone ban

The bill has faced pushback from students and parents citing safety concerns.

"I want to be able to be in touch with my mom during the day. I don't like not being able to text her. If anything were to happen, I wouldn't be able use it, because it's locked up," said Cortez.

Students in Houston held a walkout last year to protest a cell phone ban.

Some parents have also brought up the Uvalde school shooting. During the shooting, several students made calls for help while trapped inside.

"Some of the concerns that I've heard are not being able to get ahold of your child. And I also have had that frustration where I'm like, oh man, I wish I could text my son and let him know this thing, or I wish could text my daughter and let her know these things. So really what it's caused me to do is reevaluate my own communication with my children," said Megan Freeman.