Texas Parks and Wildlife issues extreme heat guide for summer visitors, pets

article

The Brief Texas state parks are facing extreme heat this week and through the holiday weekend with temperatures reaching the 90s and heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees. Parks officials urge visitors to stay hydrated, hike during cooler hours, and check ground temperatures to protect their pets' paws from severe burns. Hikers should prepare by packing extra water, studying trail maps, and letting someone know their plans because cell service is limited in many park areas.



Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging visitors to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses while enjoying the hot and humid conditions settling across much of Texas.

Extreme heat expected for holiday weekend

What we know:

While weather conditions vary from North Texas to the Gulf Coast, much of the state is expected to experience afternoon temperatures in the 90s this week, with heat index values climbing above 100 degrees in some areas.

The summer pattern is expected to continue into the holiday weekend, when many Texans are expected to head outdoors.

Texas State Parks heat incidents, hydration guidelines

What they're saying:

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said 169 heat-related incidents were reported at state parks in 2025, including six involving pets.

The agency is encouraging visitors to make hydration their top priority by drinking about 16 ounces of water for every hour spent outdoors. They advise individuals to increase that to 32 ounces during strenuous activities such as hiking.

Officials also recommend carrying enough water for pets. Pet owners are also urged to take precautions during the summer months. Officials recommend checking pavement and trail temperatures by placing the back of a hand on the surface for five seconds.

Protect your dog's paws, hike safely with pets

(Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

If it is too hot to keep a hand on the ground, it is too hot for a dog's paws. Hiking during the cooler morning or evening hours and using protective booties can help reduce the risk of burns.

The department also advises visitors to apply sunscreen regularly, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and hats, and eat snacks that help replace salt lost through sweating, including trail mix, jerky and granola.

Essential summer hiking tips

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 10: The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, near Fredericksburg in Texas Hill County is one of Texans; favorite hiking areas (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) Expand

Big picture view:

TPWD officials recommend hiking with a partner whenever possible and planning trips to avoid the hottest hours of the day and tell visitors that they should familiarize themselves with trail maps before leaving. There are areas with limited cellphone service, so they suggest hikers let someone know where they are going and when they expect to return.

What's next:

Texas Parks and Wildlife said simple precautions can help visitors safely enjoy the state's parks throughout the peak summer season.