Fort Hood helicopter crash kills 2 people, officials say

The Brief Two people were killed in a helicopter crash Officials said this was an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter based in Fort Hood A major grass fire has sparked due to the crash



Two people are dead following a helicopter crash in Salado.

The backstory:

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, on August 12, around 1:33 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a helicopter crash.

When deputies arrived, they found the crash, which had also sparked a grass fire.

Two people were killed, the sheriff's office said.

According to Fort Hood officials, this was an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter that was based at Fort Hood.

What they're saying:

"Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general. Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."

Gov. Abbott also released a statement on the crash:

Dig deeper:

A major grass fire has been sparked due to the crash.

According to Salado Fire | Bell County ESD 1, firefighters are working to put out the grass fire on FM 2843.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates