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The Brief Texas wildlife officials will stock nearly 320,000 rainbow trout across state ponds, parks, and rivers from Nov. 24 through March 5. Anglers may keep up to five trout per day with no minimum length limit, since the fish cannot survive warmer Texas water temperatures. Stocking dates may shift due to weather, so anglers are advised to check the online schedule and ensure they have a valid fishing license before heading out.



Cooler weather is bringing the return of a popular winter tradition to Texas waters, with state wildlife officials set to begin stocking hundreds of thousands of rainbow trout ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it will release 319,915 rainbow trout across the state beginning Nov. 24 through March 5.

Texas stocking rainbow trout

What they're saying:

"Whether someone is an experienced angler or out fishing for their very first time, these stockings help create meaningful outdoor experiences in easy-to-access locations close to home," Ryan Rogers, TPWD rainbow trout program director, said in a statement.

Because rainbow trout cannot survive warm Texas water temperatures past the winter season, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout, with no minimum length requirement.

What we know:

Stockings will take place in dozens of local city and county park ponds, state parks, and select rivers, including portions of the Brazos, Frio, South Llano and Clear Fork of the Trinity rivers. TPWD also stocks the Guadalupe River downstream of Canyon Lake, recognized as the southernmost trout stream in North America and one of the top 100 trout streams in the nation, which features special management zones where trout can survive year-round.

In addition, the state's Neighborhood Fishin' program will stock 18 lakes in major urban centers including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Amarillo, San Angelo and Wichita Falls.

Adult anglers are required to have a valid Texas fishing license with a freshwater endorsement, though licenses are not required for youth under 17, or for anyone fishing from a bank, dock or pier within a Texas state park.

Officials noted that stocking schedules and dates are subject to change due to weather, and anglers are advised to check the online 2026–27 trout stocking schedule before heading out.