Texas AG Paxton investigates US Tennis Association for possible violation of state gender law

article

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into USTA Texas for allegedly allowing biological males to compete in women’s tennis matches. Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand requiring the league to provide documents on its gender eligibility policies. USTA Texas has sued Paxton’s office; a judge has yet to decide whether they must comply.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) Texas League for potentially violating a state law prohibiting biological males from participating in women's sports.

Paxton said in his Tuesday release that it was a matter of "the radical left" "crushing the dreams" of women.

Texas AG investigates USTA Association

What we know:

Paxton has issued a Civil Investigative Demand ("CID") to the Texas league of the USTA to determine if they violated the law.

The AG says USTA Texas is now required to reveal their policies, procedures, and documentation related to the gender of their competitors. Paxton's office will review their practices to find whether they violated the state's law.

What we don't know:

Paxton's release does not mention what action would be taken if USTA Texas is found to be in violation of the law.

‘We will defeat the radical left'

What they're saying:

"We will defeat the radical left, which is obsessed with crushing the dreams of so many girls by allowing men to compete against women in sports," Paxton said in his release. "If USTA is allowing biological males in women’s matches and misleading players about who they are competing against, my office will take all necessary action within our power to defend Texas women and girls."

USTA Texas sues AG

What's next:

USTA Texas has filed a lawsuit against Paxton's office and challenged the CID. A judge has yet to rule on whether they must comply with the AG's demand.

FOX Texas Digital has reached out to the association for comment on the situation.

Texas and sports gender issues

Dig deeper:

Texas leaders have a past of launching campaigns against transgender people competing in sports alongside the gender they identify with.

In February, Paxton sued the NCAA for their amendment to their transgender eligibility policy. The association allowed student-athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women's teams, though they were no longer allowed to compete. Paxton argued the language did not bring them into full compliance with President Donald Trump's executive order banning biological men from competing in women's sports.