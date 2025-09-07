Texas pet store regulation bill fails, sparking outcry from advocates

The Brief A Texas bill that would have banned the retail sale of pets in stores has failed to pass. Animal rights advocates say the bill's failure will perpetuate puppy mill practices and shelter overcrowding. Advocates plan to reintroduce the legislation in 2027 and will continue their efforts to educate the public on the issue.



Animal rights advocates are speaking out about the conditions some pet shop puppies are raised in after legislation to regulate the stores failed to garner the necessary support.

What we know:

Where did this animal come from? What were the early days of their life like? What kind of conditions were they raised in?

Those are the questions that one animal rights advocate wants people to keep in mind the next time they find themselves in a pet shop in Texas after an ethical pet sales bill failed to pass during the last legislative session.

SB 1652

Senate Bill 1652 would have prohibited pet stores from selling animals, allowing only pets available for adoption from nonprofit organizations such as shelters or government-contracted animal control agencies to be showcased.

That bill failed to pass during the last session despite backing from a number of animal rights organizations, including the Texas Humane Legislation Network and the ASPCA.

What they're saying:

Animal rights advocate Susan Peters-Fineske says the bill would have stopped the importation of pets from outside of Texas, something she says is a big problem in the state, causing overcrowding of shelters like the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter where she volunteers.

"We could have stopped the bleeding. We could have stopped the importation of dogs and dealt with what we have," said Fineske.

"We are so over capacitated in every shelter and every rescue group."

Local perspective:

Currently, 18 cities in Texas have their own ordinances regulating retail sales of animals within city limits, including in Round Rock, where city code stipulates that animals sold in pet shops must meet minimum age requirements and be sourced from licensed facilities in Williamson and Travis counties only.

Fineske says that's the reason that every Saturday for the past two years she has shown up outside one Round Rock pet shop, with a protest sign in hand, to educate people on the issue.

"Some people don't know what a puppy mill is," said Fineske.

"It's just awful. If you walk into the pet store, you just see the puppy sitting there. They're lifeless, and people are like, 'Oh, they're so cute.' And, you know, they're not moving around, they're so confused."

Fineske says she is aware of at least two pet shops in Round Rock selling dogs bred in puppy mills where inhumane conditions and improper care characterize the early weeks of their lives.

Then, they're shipped off and sold to unknowing customers who pay top dollar for a puppy that may be sick, have behavioral issues or worse.

"We had somebody that purchased a Doberman... The Doberman cost $4,000. The Doberman was very sick. They took it to the vet. There were so many complications. They spent a ton of money," said Fineske.

Dig deeper:

She told FOX 7 the dog ended up passing, and when the individual went back to the pet store and was offered another dog, the situation got worse.

"Its intestines end up collapsing from parasites and just all the things that aren't taken care of when these puppies are produced in a mass-producing mill up north and shipped here," she said.

Fineske encourages everyone who is looking to add a four-legged friend to their family to do their research ahead of time, find a reputable breeder or rescue and be aware that a hefty price tag is not necessarily an indicator of the quality of an animal or the care they have received.

"I just want people just to slow down, take a minute and really realize what you're doing, and maybe just Google puppy mills," said Fineske.

"If everybody would Google puppy mills, they would know."

What's next:

Fineske and other passionate advocates like her are not giving up the fight to prevent the retail sale of animals in Texas. She says they plan to work on getting legislation passed again in 2027. In the meantime, they'll continue their work to educate the community on the issue.

A nonprofit organization, Puppy Mill Awareness Day, is hosting a Sunday Funday event on September 28, at Centenniel Plaza in Round Rock, where people can learn more about what's at stake and how to help, as well as adopt animals. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to the public.