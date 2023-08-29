Texans asked to conserve energy on August 29

Due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages, and forecasted low wind generation, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, August 29, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

"We expect similar conditions to persist through tomorrow and ask Texans to stay tuned for additional communications," ERCOT said.

The conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.

If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower this afternoon/evening during peak demand time.

Thermal Generation. High level of unexpected thermal generation outages.

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

Consumer Assistance