ERCOT meets with state regulators to prepare Texas power grid for winter weather

State regulators are discussing what work needs to be done to make sure the lights stay on in Texas this winter.

The Texas power grid has been under scrutiny since the deadly 2021 winter storm, and the statewide blackouts that followed.

In the past two years, state lawmakers have ordered the Public Utility Commission of Texas to strengthen regulations and ensure reliability.

ERCOT met with state regulators Friday morning to plan power generation and transmission during the winter months.

It includes high electricity demand response and winter weather scenario modeling.