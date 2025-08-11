Texas quorum break: New financial punishment announced for missing Democrats

The Brief Another day without a quorum for the Texas House Speaker Burrows provided update on search for missing Democrats Tipline created to report whereabouts of missing lawmakers



Yet another day has come and gone without a quorum for the Texas House.

96 members, just a few members short of the requirement, were counted present on Monday with another roll call scheduled for Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

Speaker Dustin Burrows said the House will take up a package of bills in response to the July flooding in the Hill Country and in Central Texas.

"The only thing standing between Texas and real disaster relief is whether our absent colleagues decide to show up tomorrow," said Speaker Burrows.

State Rep. A.J. Louderback (R-Edna), a former sheriff, said he supports Burrows' decision to enlist state Troopers in the round-up of missing Democrats.

"So, I don't take it lightly. I think it's reprehensible that they would continue to stay absent from this," said Rep. Louderback.

The search

The latest:

Speaker Burrows provided an update on the search, which included stakeouts at homes, a chase that didn’t pan out in Fort Worth and the creation of a tipline to report sightings of quorum breakers: 1-866-786-5972.

Speaker Burrows also said the pocketbook hit will now go beyond the daily $500 fine.

"Understand that we are keeping receipts for every gallon of gas, every mile traveled, and every hour of overtime associated with the pursuit of these missing members. Under Rule 5, Section 3 of the House Rules, those breaking quorum will be held financially responsible for the costs they've created, not the taxpayers," said Speaker Burrows.

Louderback thinks more may be needed.

"We're doing everything we can right now. I just don't think we have enough punitive measures. I think we're going to have to enact some more. I'm for every action it will take to make sure they show up for work to do their job that they were elected to do," said Louderback.

The other side:

Shouts of "cheaters" came from a group in the gallery after the House adjourned. The jeering was toward Republicans trying to redraw congressional districts in Texas.

State Rep. Eddie Morales (D-Eagle Pass) spoke to reporters as lawmakers left the Chamber and explained his decision to stay in Austin.

"Every person fights their own way. I applaud their efforts that they think that this is their process. I know that my constituents have expected me to be here and I will continue to be the voice for them here," said Rep. Morales.

Morales criticized Republicans for responding to President Trump’s request for the Texas rewrite, but was reminded Democrats in other states have done the same thing. In response, Morales suggested a GOP fix to this political arms race.

"Republican colleagues and acquaintances and friends of mine have also noted, well, other states are doing it and they're primarily blue states. If President Trump was really interested in fixing this... He would actually issue an executive order banning gerrymandering if he wanted to do it that way. If he wants to do through Congress, we have a Republican-controlled both houses, he can do it that way also. The technology is there and I think Texans and Americans alike are ready for that step to move forward," said Morales.

In the Texas Senate

Dig deeper:

The stalemate in the House has not stopped members of the Texas Senate from working.

The State Affairs committee on Monday heard testimony on SB 6, which would restrict the purchase of abortion pills.

The agenda for Monday afternoon's floor debate included legislation to replace the STAAR test, and flood preparedness.