Texas quorum break: Second special session to be called if Dems don't return on Friday

The Brief No quorum again on Tuesday; 95 members registered on the roll call Speaker Burrows says if they do not reach quorum on Friday, the House and Senate will Sine Die Gov Abbott says he will call another special session right after



Crossed fingers and wishful thinking on Tuesday morning failed to break up the ongoing standoff in the Texas House.

95 members registered on the roll call, short of the 100 needed to make quorum.

What they're saying:

Speaker Dustin Burrows told House members he'd grant a two-day break and then try again.

"If we still do not have quorum on Friday the House and the Senate will Sine Die this session, and the governor will immediately issue a proclamation for a second called Special Session," said Speaker Burrows.

The impending legislative re-do, while it comes as no surprise, was criticized by state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian).

"I mean, we're not even pretending to make the Democrats come back in and check in for the next couple of days. I mean he literally gave them basically a three-day hall pass to get us to Friday, which is when the session is going to end. So what we basically know now at this point is that the Republican leadership in the state of Texas has made the unconscionable decision to exact exactly zero meaningful punishments on these Democrats and the Democrats are in blue states literally laughing. They're scoffing, they're mocking at the talk, because that's all it is, talk," said Rep. Harrison.

In a social media post, Gov. Greg Abbott stated that: "Democrats can run to another state, but they cant outrun the will of Texans." Abbott also noted how past quorum breaks have failed.

A rule change could also be in the works, according to state Rep. Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande City).

"There's been a lot of talk about whether a quorum should be a hundred or not. And you know I think that's something that we should discuss and debate. But at this point those are the rules and that's what we're dealing with," said Rep. Guillen.

The other side:

Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to rig the upcoming mid-term elections, even though in other states, they have used redistricting to reduce the number of congressional seats held by Republicans.

The Texas quorum breakers are also using the time away to fundraise.

"I think the question is what the end game is," said Rep Guillen.

FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial asked that to state Rep. Mihaela Plesa (D-Dallas), who is the Vice Chair of the House Democrat Caucus.

"I think the end game has already been seen. We have brought not just national attention to this issue, but global attention to this issue," said Rep. Plesa.

Another House quorum break could be prevented, according to Plesa, if Republicans take up other issues first.

"We said put Texans first and then yes let's talk about redistricting," said Rep. Plesa.

Dig deeper:

There was never a guarantee that a walkout would not happen after the other issues were voted on.

That back-burner strategy was tried and rejected Friday, prompting several Texas Senate Democrats to stage a walkout to protest a vote on SB 4, a copy of the House redistricting map.

More political bait and switch could factor into the second Special Session. House redistricting chair Cody Vasut (R-Angelton) was asked if a map reboot could bring a tougher rewrite.

"Well, I don't want to say something is or is not an option. I think, as the governor has said, all things are on the table," said Rep. Vasut.

The Democrat walkout has been bankrolled, in part, by a group linked to Beto O’Rourke.

The attorney general's office filed a motion claiming O’Rourke is continuing to raise money and make payments to the missing Democrats. The AG’s office argued that the action is in violation of a temporary restraining order from Tarrant County. The motion wants O’Rourke to be held in contempt of court and jailed.