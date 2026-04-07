Texas Rangers join probe into Camp Mystic, following July 2025 flooding disaster

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The Brief The Texas Rangers joined a state investigation into Camp Mystic following 2025 flood response neglect allegations that left 27 dead. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is formally calling on state health officials to deny the camp's 2026 operating license until all inquiries conclude. State officials have not yet determined if criminal charges will be filed or when a final decision on the camp's reopening will be made.



A state investigation into Camp Mystic has been expanded to include the Texas Rangers, putting a spotlight on the camp’s actions during the deadly July 4, 2025, floods that killed 27 campers and counselors.

Texas Rangers join investigation

What we know:

In an email to FOX 4, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed it has asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist in its ongoing probe into Camp Mystic, citing hundreds of complaints and potential violations of state laws governing youth camps.

"The Texas Rangers are now assisting the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in an investigation regarding complaints of neglect by Camp Mystic," the Department of Public Safety said, adding that the inquiry centers on the camp’s operations during the flooding.

The involvement of the Texas Rangers introduces a criminal investigative aspect to what had largely been a regulatory and civil matter.

Officials have not released details about the scope of the investigation or whether any charges are being considered.

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Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls to block 2026 reopening

What they're saying:

DSHS said it has received hundreds of complaints since early February and is examining allegations tied to how the camp responded as floodwaters rose. The agency said it will incorporate any findings from law enforcement into its review.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on April 7 pointed to the expanding investigation in urging state health officials not to allow Camp Mystic to reopen for the 2026 summer season. In a letter to DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, Patrick cited the Rangers’ involvement, the agency’s own investigation, and ongoing legislative inquiries.

"In light of all this new information … you should not renew or approve a camp license for Camp Mystic … until your investigation, and all criminal and legislative investigations are complete," Patrick wrote, adding that DSHS has received more than 600 complaints opposing the camp’s reopening.

Safety upgrades defense amid lawsuits

The backstory:

The floods killed 25 campers and two counselors at the nearly century-old camp, which is now facing multiple lawsuits from victims’ families alleging gross negligence and failure to act on weather warnings.

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Camp Mystic has said it plans to reopen this summer and has highlighted safety upgrades, including new flood warning systems and replacing damaged cabins. State lawmakers are also expected to examine the disaster in upcoming legislative hearings.

The other side:

State Rep. Wes Virdell, whose district includes Kerr County and Camp Mystic, pushed back against Patrick on X on Feb. 23, 2006, when Patrick urged Texas DSHS not to issue a 2026 camping license to Camp Mystic.

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Virdell responded on X, saying that the camp is not reopening the same flood-damaged cabins.

He said the camp is the "first camp to install the new flood warning systems way ahead of help from the government."

Investigation ending unknown

What's next:

DSHS has not indicated when its investigation will conclude or when a decision on the camp’s license will be made.