Texas ranked among one of the top US states with rising unemployment claims: report

Despite things getting better across the country with respect to COVID-19, reports suggest its impact on the job market remains critically affected. As a result, unemployment continues to increase and Texas is among some of the highest states in the U.S. with rising claims.

A report conducted by WalletHub ranks Texas as the 11th highest for the increase in unemployment claims since the last week of April and 13th since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In other words, Texas' unemployment claims have only gotten higher since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Texas was among several large states including New York, Illinois, and Indiana, which had the highest increase since the final week of April.

The report adds there are currently 6 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before however, weekly unemployment claims increased 6.52% compared to the same week in 2019, the statistics show, and increased by 4.08 when stacked against the start of 2020.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas, on the other hand, have decreased by 57.41% compared to the same week in 2021, but this was the 12th smallest decrease in the U.S.

To learn more and read the full report by WalletHub, click here.