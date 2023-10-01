Amidst 55-acres of sprawling pine forests northwest of Magnolia, a portal to the past magically appears each autumn. The Texas Renaissance Festival, a beloved annual event, transported visitors back in time for a grand spectacle of history, fantasy, and revelry.

The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) is preparing to open its gates for the 2023 season from Oct. 7 to Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 21778 Farm to Market 1774, Todd Mission, Texas.

Throughout the duration of the festival, enjoy eight themed weekends such as The Queen’s Birthday, 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallow’s Eve, Heroes and Villians, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling, and Celtic Christmas.

Enjoy an array of food from different vendors as you explore the realm and visit local shops during your time.

It wouldn't be a Renaissance festival without performances galore to grace the stages around the Kingdom. Some will happen throughout the day while others take the stage at certain times. Check out the entertainment schedule by clicking here.

Attendees can also purchase tickets to participate in a one to three-hour-long scavenger hunt to explore the market grounds of the festival. There are also escape rooms, a pub crawl, and the Knight's Club for some extra fun!

If you're interested, you can also stay on the festival's campgrounds and the festival offers accommodations for campers of all types, from tent to RV and trailer enthusiasts. You could bring your own tent or rent accommodations from the TRF. Click here for more info on campground prices.

(Photo courtesy of Texas Renaissance Festival)

There are many rides and games available throughout the festival. Most cost between $3 and $5 but prices vary so ask the attendant. Here is a list of all activities at the festival and where to find them:

DOVE MEADOW AREA

The King's Carousel

Spinning Dragon Eggs

The Branchiator

King of The Log

Archery Game

The Executioner and Head Games

Dragon's Lair Treasure Trove

ARENA AREA

Leonardo's Catapult

King of the Log

The Cage

Jacob’s Ladder

The Joust Tower

Pony Rides

Carriage Rides

The Dragon Swing

The Royal Quintan

The Nepture’s Swings

Test of Strength

The Natutilus

THE ENCHANTED FOREST AREA

The Museum of Cruelty

The Dizzy Dragons

The Amazing Maze

Jacob’s Ladder

The Longbows

Elephant and Camel Rides

Children’s Petting Zoo

The King’s Swings

Fisherman’s Folly

Throwing Games

Catapulting Frogs

Pluck-A-Duck

Three Muskets Hares

Friar’s Frolic

Crossbows and Darts

Test of Strength

Rodent Roundabout

FLORENCE GAZEBO AREA

The Young Apprentice Shoppe Kid’s Crafts

Your Hand in Wax

Storm the Castle

THE ODEON STAGE AREA

Slayer's Castle 3-D House & Torture Museum

Parking is free and there are also designated parking areas for buses, motor homes, and motorcycles. You can purchase preferred parking passes online or at the gate for $25. Valet parking is available for an additional charge as well. For more information, visit the festival website.

There's so much to explore during your time at the festival, so for more information on things to do, activities available, and ticket prices, click here.