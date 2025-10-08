These Texas GOP reps could be banned from 2026 election

article

The Brief The Texas GOP will meet Saturday to consider censuring 10 Republican representatives, including House Speaker Dustin Burrows. The politicians, other than the Speaker, face possible removal from the 2026 primary ballot. They are accused of not properly representing the party's beliefs during the last legislative session.



The Republican Party of Texas will meet Saturday at the state capitol to discuss censuring a group of 10 GOP representatives.

The politicians, who include first-term House Speaker Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), face varying reprimands for actions during the 89th Texas Legislative Session that the state's GOP leaders did not consider conservative enough.

The representatives are in danger of penalties including being barred from the 2026 Republican primary ballot, effectively stripping them of their positions.

The primary ban option is a new addition to the GOP censure rule that's being tested for the first time. Burrows is the only member on the list exempt from this option.

Texas GOP censure meeting

What we know:

The Republican Party of Texas released their memo, titled Censure Resolutions for Consideration on October 11, at the end of September. The letter is signed by Texas GOP Chairman Abraham George, who has a history of opposing Burrows.

The other nine representatives facing censure are listed as follows:

Morgan Meyer (R-University Park)

Angie Chen Button (R-Garland)

Angelia Orr (R-Itasca)

Cody Harris (R-Palestine)

Jared Patterson (R-Frisco)

Stan Lambert (R-Abilene)

Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont)

Jeff Leach (R-Allen)

Gary VanDeaver (R-New Boston)

The Saturday meeting was called as an invocation of GOP Rule 44, which allows for Republicans to be penalized for failing to properly represent their parties' beliefs.

Those listed in the letter will be given the opportunity to speak on their own behalf at the meeting. They were also given the chance to send in written commentary until Oct. 3.

Reasons for potential censuring

The backstory:

Burrows is facing penalties for violations including his successful run against Rep. David Cook (R-Mansfield) as Speaker at the start of the session. Cook was favored by the GOP for the position, and Burrows garnered bipartisan support to win the title.

The Speaker is also facing reprimand for preventing debate or amendments to Republican-opposed rules and appointing Democratic subcommittee chairs.

The other House members are in hot water for violations ranging from voting for Burrows in the Speaker election, to approving the rules package without debate, to supporting certain legislation that did not represent GOP values.

The contentious rules package, House Resolution 4, was critiqued by the GOP for allowing influence to Democrats in the House, despite also banning them from chairing committees.

Potential censure penalties

Three potential penalties are on the table. A 3/5 vote could result in one or more being implemented. The penalties listed under each censure declaration read as follows:

Penalty 1: Declare that no Rule or Bylaw enacted by any division of the Party at any level that demands the Party be neutral in intraparty contests shall be observed with respect to the named Officeholder, and no financial or other support shall be provided to the Officeholder’s campaign by the Party except that which is required by law. If the Officeholder files an application to run for any public office in the Republican Party Primary Election following the censure resolution’s passage, the SREC shall be authorized to spend up to twelve percent (12%) of the Party’s general fund on voter education in the Officeholder’s district, by republishing the original censure resolution verbatim, using a media format determined by the SREC.

Penalty 2: Declare that the named Officeholder is discouraged from participating in the Republican Party Primary Election following the censure passage.

Penalty 3: Authorize and direct the State Chairman or any County Chairman to refuse to accept any application for a place on the ballot of a Republican Primary Election for a period of twenty-four (24) months following adoption of the censure and imposition of said remedy."

Burrows is the sole officeholder on the list who is exempt from penalty three.

What it means:

If a representative is successfully censured, they could be prevented from running for office during the two years following the penalty. The GOP could also run "voter education" media in the rep's district that explains their party violations.

Notably, Phelan and Lambert are retiring at the end of the term.

GOP rule 44

Dig deeper:

A Texas GOP Rule 44 censure resolution can be issued by the Republican Party of Texas if they deem a politician has acted against the party's values while in office.

The rule allows for the officeholder to be censured by a two-thirds vote of that officeholder’s constituent precinct chairs.

Last year, the Texas GOP Convention expanded Rule 44 to require County Chairs to reject primary applications from censured candidates for the 24 months following their penalties.