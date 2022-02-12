Texas responders hailed as heroes after teen saved from burning house

Police officers and firefighters in Frisco, Texas, were hailed as heroes after saving a teenage boy from the second floor of a burning house. Video of the rescue was released on February 10 but the incident happened on January 30.

In a news release, officials say the Frisco Police Department and Frisco Fire Department responded after 15-year-old male called 911 and reported smoke throughout a house. The dispatchers worked to keep the boy calm until responders arrived on the scene, spotted the teenager through an upstairs window, and hoisted up a ladder to save him. The crew then found itself trapped in the backyard and had to knock down fencing to get out.

"This rescue demonstrates the commitment our firefighters have to save lives under the most dangerous conditions," said Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland, according to the press release.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson added: "This incident is a great demonstration of the collaboration between our police and fire departments, who train tirelessly in the interest of Frisco’s public safety."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter