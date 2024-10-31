Lucero Sarabia: Pregnant San Antonio woman missing for 20 years

The Brief San Antonio police are still looking for a missing woman, Lucero Sarabia Lucero Sarabia was 21 when she disappeared in November 2004 Family is asking for anyone with any information to contact SAPD



A woman who was dropped off after a Thanksgiving party hasn't been heard from in two decades.

Lucero Sarabia, known as "Princess," was 21 when she disappeared on Nov. 26, 2004.

"She was the life of the party. Very funny, very outgoing," Amanda Salas, her sister, said.

Salas was 16 when her sister vanished.

"It never gets easier. You kind of just learn how to live with the heartache, the void, because life unfortunately has to keep going," she said.

They were at a Thanksgiving party the night before Sarabia's disappearance. Eventually, their mother came to pick them up, but Sarabia wanted to stay.

Around 2 a.m., they called her, and she said she was at an apartment near home. Later that morning, she still hadn't come home and stopped picking up the phone.

"We really grew concerned, because we were all three always together. Communication was very close," Salas said.

They pieced things together from people at the party.

"I guess after her and I hung up, she made her way back to the house where the event was, and something went on. They got into it or something there, and she was told to leave," Salas said.

A man who was a friend of the hosts gave her a ride.

"He gave us a story that after the incident happened, he was taking her home. She got off by his apartment or they stopped there. She was upset and she took off walking. Eight months pregnant. She wanted to go home, because she was upset. He said, 'that's the last I saw her,'" Salas said.

Sarabia also has two sons, who were 3 and 1 at the time.

"We just live with those questions. It's actually gotten harder, because her sons are now older. I can't give them that closure for them, because I don't even know what to tell them," Salas said.

San Antonio police say this is still an active missing persons case.

"Nobody knows what's going on. Nobody has answers," Salas said.

Even though 20 years have passed, it's not too late for anyone to come forward with information.

"We just plead with them that we're not only looking for closure for us, but for her two boys that have been growing up without a mother," Salas said. "We just ask them to open their hearts even if they want to be anonymous. Just something because more than one person knows what happened to her."

If you have any information, contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.