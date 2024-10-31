FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Bastrop vs Pflugerville

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 10!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Bastrop Bears and the Pflugerville Panthers.

A pair of old traditional area high school football powers experiencing a bit of resurgence after some lean years are meeting this Friday night.

The 6-2 Pflugerville Panthers are hosting the 7-1 Bastrop Bears in a key district match-up with both coming off district wins.

Bastrop, lead by sophomore quarterback Weston Nielsen, rolls into this match-up still undefeated in district play at 5-0 after a blowout win over a solid Elgin team.

Standing between the Bears and a district title is likely their two toughest games of the year: this week at Pflugerville, then next week at home against state-ranked Liberty Hill. That could be a battle of district unbeatens if Bastrop can win this week.

Pflugerville's turnaround began last season. The Panthers lost their first six games of 2023, but since then, they're 9-4.

The Panthers' only two losses this season have come by a total of 10 points, including a good showing in a 35-28 loss to Liberty Hill.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.