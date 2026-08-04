Llano police officer fired, arrested after investigation into domestic violence incident

The Brief A Llano police officer was arrested after an investigation into a domestic violence incident Once an internal inquiry was conducted, the officer was also fired



A Llano police officer was arrested and fired after an investigation into a domestic violence incident.

What we know:

According to Llano police, once they were made aware of an off-duty domestic violence incident, an internal inquiry was conducted. As a result, the officer was fired by the department.

The internal inquiry also exposed criminal acts, which led to Llano police contacting the Texas Rangers. A criminal investigation took place soon after.

The investigation led to multiple warrants being issued for the arrest of the former officer. He was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Llano County Jail.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The police department did not provide the officer's name or his charges.

What they're saying:

"Domestic violence, in any form, is unacceptable, and it goes against the very laws and principles we work to uphold as law enforcement officers. It will not be tolerated within our ranks," the department said.