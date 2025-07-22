Expand / Collapse search

Texas Roadhouse locations to participate in 'Tip a Cop' to support Special Olympics Texas

By
Published  July 22, 2025 3:20pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Several Texas Roadhouse locations will help support Special Olympics Texas this week
    • By dining in on July 24, all tips will be donated to Special Olympics Texas to help fund athletes
    • Below is a list of participating Central Texas locations

TEXAS - Central Texas police officers and Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) members will be participating in "Tip A Cop" to help support Special Olympics Texas.

During the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. dinner shifts, officers will be serving Texas Roadhouse customers in order to collect tips that will be donated to Special Olympics Texas to fund programming for Austin-area athletes. 

This week, several locations in Austin, San Marcos, and San Antonio will be participating in the event. The Central Texas participating locations are listed below:

  • Austin North West: SVRD NB, 13435 US-183 Bldg 7, Austin, TX 78750
  • Austin South: 9300 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78752
  • San Antonio Live Oak: 13830 I-35, Live Oak, TX 78233
  • Pflugerville: 15415 S I-35 Frontage Rd NB, Pflugerville, TX 78660
  • San Antonio North: 16915 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
  • San Antonio Northwest: 6616 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253
  • San Antonio South: 2751 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223
  • San Antonio: 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238
  • San Marcos: 1502 S I-35 South Frontage Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666

All Austin and San Antonio locations will be participating on July 24. The San Marcos location will be participating from July 23-25.

For more information, click here.

The Source: Information from the Special Olympics Texas website

AustinSan AntonioSan MarcosFood and Drink