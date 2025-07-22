Texas Roadhouse locations to participate in 'Tip a Cop' to support Special Olympics Texas
TEXAS - Central Texas police officers and Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) members will be participating in "Tip A Cop" to help support Special Olympics Texas.
During the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. dinner shifts, officers will be serving Texas Roadhouse customers in order to collect tips that will be donated to Special Olympics Texas to fund programming for Austin-area athletes.
This week, several locations in Austin, San Marcos, and San Antonio will be participating in the event. The Central Texas participating locations are listed below:
- Austin North West: SVRD NB, 13435 US-183 Bldg 7, Austin, TX 78750
- Austin South: 9300 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78752
- San Antonio Live Oak: 13830 I-35, Live Oak, TX 78233
- Pflugerville: 15415 S I-35 Frontage Rd NB, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- San Antonio North: 16915 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
- San Antonio Northwest: 6616 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253
- San Antonio South: 2751 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223
- San Antonio: 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238
- San Marcos: 1502 S I-35 South Frontage Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666
All Austin and San Antonio locations will be participating on July 24. The San Marcos location will be participating from July 23-25.
For more information, click here.
The Source: Information from the Special Olympics Texas website