Texas Roadhouse locations to participate in 'Tip a Cop' to support Special Olympics Texas

The Brief Several Texas Roadhouse locations will help support Special Olympics Texas this week By dining in on July 24, all tips will be donated to Special Olympics Texas to help fund athletes Below is a list of participating Central Texas locations



Central Texas police officers and Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) members will be participating in "Tip A Cop" to help support Special Olympics Texas.

During the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. dinner shifts, officers will be serving Texas Roadhouse customers in order to collect tips that will be donated to Special Olympics Texas to fund programming for Austin-area athletes.

This week, several locations in Austin, San Marcos, and San Antonio will be participating in the event. The Central Texas participating locations are listed below:

Austin North West: SVRD NB, 13435 US-183 Bldg 7, Austin, TX 78750

Austin South: 9300 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78752

San Antonio Live Oak: 13830 I-35, Live Oak, TX 78233

Pflugerville: 15415 S I-35 Frontage Rd NB, Pflugerville, TX 78660

San Antonio North: 16915 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park, TX 78232

San Antonio Northwest: 6616 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253

San Antonio South: 2751 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223

San Antonio: 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238

San Marcos: 1502 S I-35 South Frontage Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666

All Austin and San Antonio locations will be participating on July 24. The San Marcos location will be participating from July 23-25.

For more information, click here.