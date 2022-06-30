Texas Roller Derby, CIB Austin team up for downtown Pride celebration

With inclusivity at the forefront of Texas Roller Derby’s (TXRD) mission, celebrating Pride is just another way the league shows its welcoming, supportive spirit.

Following the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional protection for abortions, TXRD says being together is more important than ever.

"I think it’s super important, especially right now," Kari Frea, aka ‘Buffy Basher’ with TXRD said. "We are getting a lot of rights taken away and things are starting to get a little scary so it’s important to be together as a community and make sure we know we have each other’s backs."

TXRD hosted a "Pride roll-out" last weekend where skaters met at Barton Springs Saloon and skated around downtown wearing pride-themed outfits.

Celebrating Pride isn’t just a one month, or one-day event for TXRD.

"We’ve started to become a more inclusive league. We include all female identifying, non-binary, trans skaters, like pretty much anyone can join us now," Frea said. "And it’s always been a safe space for women, and now we are trying to expand that and make it a safe space for all queer people as well."

CIB Austin helped put on the Pride event, which is a volunteer-based group that aims to create a safe, comfortable space for those wanting to learn to skate at skate parks.

Sarah Turrentine, an admin with CIB Austin, says the group’s mission is similar to TXRD’s.

"CIB in general is a very open community, we support people of all walks of life. We want everyone to feel included and comfortable at the park," Turrentine said.

Terrentine says any kind of wheels are welcome at CIB events- skateboards, inline skates, quad skates, scooters, and more. CIB is hosting several skate events throughout the month of July.

Rollerskating and roller derby can seem intimidating, but TXRD rookie Alexis Rubio, aka ‘La Vida Loca’, says "you are a lot better than you think you are." Rubio has been working through TXRD's three-month long rookie program, and even as a newcomer she says the league is nothing less than accepting.

"It’s really great, in the beginning I was super intimidated to show up to practice, but everybody was really welcoming, and they really push on pronouns - that was the first thing that they said. You know, ‘hey my name is Alexis my pronouns are she/her what’s yours?’ kind of thing. That was the first kind of environment where I’ve been like ‘oh, cool, this is how we’re starting out, great!’ but, very welcoming," Rubio said.

Those interested in attending TXRD events or getting involved with the league can visit their website at TXRD.com.