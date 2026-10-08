Texas roofing company ordered to pay $500K to victims it scammed

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The Brief Rubinsky Roofing, LLC, a North Texas roofing company, has been ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution to customers who were scammed by the company. The roofing company was found liable for 27 violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and will also have to pay $1.5 million in civil penalties. The Texas Attorney General's Office said the company accepted payments from dozens of customers for work that was never completed.



A North Texas roofing company has been ordered to pay back multiple people who the company scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars, authorities said Thursday.

What we know:

Rubinsky Roofing, LLC was found liable for 27 violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act after reports arose claiming the company was scamming customers, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

An investigation revealed that the company accepted payments from dozens of customers, totaling over $500,000, for roofing work that was never completed.

The company also defrauded customers out of insurance funds to pay for unnecessary or sham repairs, according to officials. At least five of the customers who fell victim were 65 or older.

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What's next:

As a part of the judgment, Rubinsky Roofing has been ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution to the victims, in addition to $1.5 million in civil penalties.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office will be reaching out to victims within 15 days of receiving their contact information from the company with instructions on how to claim restitution.

The backstory:

Rubinsky Roofing was founded in 2018 and primarily provided services in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

An influx of complaints poured into the Better Business Bureau in January 2026, prompting the organization to revoke Rubinsky Roofing’s accreditation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the company a few months later.

What they're saying:

"This legal victory will help repay victims of Rubinsky Roofing’s lies and predatory sales tactics," Paxton said in a news release announcing the judgment. "What this company did to consumers and elderly Texans is an absolute disgrace. I am glad to help Texans get repaid and ensure that Rubinsky Roofing’s scam ends now."