Texas Senate committee discusses proposed ban on all THC products

A Texas Senate committee discussed one of the most controversial bills up for debate this session — a proposed ban on THC.

The plan to crackdown on cannabis comes after a loophole in Texas law allowed some THC products to be sold in stores across Texas.

What they're saying:

The bill would outlaw all consumable forms of THC from being sold in Texas. It's largely a response to a 2019 law that allowed for the commercialization of hemp. Because of that, many shops started selling Delta 8 and Delta 9 products, like gummies, as well as other chemical variations like THC-A.

"High-potency synthetic THC products have flooded the marketplace," said Rep. Charles Perry, who sponsored the legislation.

Under SB 3, certain non-intoxicating cannabis products would still be allowed, but only for people 21 and older.

"CBD and CBG will be legal because it has virtually no THC," said Perry.

Testimony on SB 3 lasted for most of the day inside the Senate chamber.

"Instead of ripping the carpet out from underneath a $10 billion revenue source, work with industry leaders like myself to put some common-sense regulations on the hemp industry," said Nicholas Grisham, co-owner of East Texas Hemp Company.

"From the perspective of law enforcement, there is great confusion about what is legal and what is illegal," said Maj. Mark Melson.

Police and some doctors spoke out in favor of a THC ban, calling these products dangerous.

"They're really scary products on the street that kids can easily get their hands on," said Nicole Holt, CEO of Texans for Safe and Drug Free Youth.

"We've seen sharp increases in emergency room visits for pediatric poisonings," said Dr. Matthew Rossheim of the University of North Texas Health Science Center. "States have tried to regulate their way out of this issue, and it's been a massive failure.

The other side:

Opponents say a ban will only encourage a dangerous black market.

"This is like trying to kill a fly with a sledgehammer," said Cynthia Cabrera, chief strategy officer for Hometown Hero CBD. "So if you're worried about bad actors, and you're worried about people who don't test their products, and you're worried about people who don't comply with regulations, shutting down legal and compliant businesses just drives demand and supply underground."

What's next:

Also, on Monday, the same committee took up a bill to expand the state's medical cannabis program called TCUP. That would be the only exception to a potential THC ban.

If SB 3 passes the committee, it will then be sent to the full Senate for consideration.