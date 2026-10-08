Trump calls for debate between Talarico and Paxton, who has resisted previous calls

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The Brief President Donald Trump called for a debate between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race. Talarico accepted the challenge, saying, "Ball’s in your court," while Paxton’s campaign has not commented on a potential debate. The exchange comes as Talarico remains off the campaign trail with the flu. His campaign expects him to return this weekend, while Paxton and Trump have questioned his absence.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday night called for a debate between the two leading candidates in the Texas Senate race.

Trump posted on Truth Social saying that Democrat James Talarico should "immediately report to a debate stage against Ken Paxton," calling the Republican attorney general "ready, willing and able." Talarico has challenged Paxton to a debate multiple times, most recently he said he would debate Paxton on Fox News with host Bret Baier as a moderator.

Paxton's campaign has not responded to a request for comment about a potential debate.

Talarico responded to the president's challenge on X, saying he would debate Paxton.

"I agree," Talarico said. "Ball's in your court [Ken Paxton]."

Talarico takes time off campaign trail because of an illness

The challenge from the president comes as both Trump and Paxton have questioned the democrat's whereabouts in recent days.

Talarico has been absent on the campaign trail since Sept. 30. His campaign said Talarico was sick with the flu.

That hasn't stopped the questioning from Paxton and Trump.

What they're saying:

At a campaign event in San Antonio Wednesday night, Paxton asked the crowd, "Where do you think they hid that little socialist?"

Paxton followed up on Thursday posting a wanted posted with Talarico's photo and demanding "proof of life."

Trump also continued his attacks on Talarico Thursday afternoon.

"TalaFREAKo has been missing for 12 days! Now, after looking for him throughout all of Texas, and beyond, probably even weirder places than anyone would think possible, he put out a statement that he has the "flu." 12 days is a long time to rid yourself of the so-called flu bug," Trump said on Truth. "What’s going on? We need a Senator that’s a proven Champion like one that has been, without question, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Greatest in the U.S.A. His name is Ken Paxton, and he will never let you down!"

The other side:

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Talarico campaign spokesperson J.T. Ennis said Talarico expects to return to the campaign trail this weekend.

"After holding more than 100 public events and shaking tens of thousands of hands, James came down with the flu but will be back on the trail this weekend," Ennis told Fox News Digital. "Ken Paxton has been ignoring Texans this entire campaign, and his priorities are clear: He doesn’t answer to the people of this state. He answers to his billionaire megadonors and special interests."

Paxton behind in polls as election draws near

Wednesday night's rally comes as election day is less than a month away. Recent polling has shown Paxton behind Talarico, especially among younger voters.

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A YouGov poll released Thursday showed Talarico leading the race by six points and having the support of nearly two-thirds of voters between the ages of 18 and 44.