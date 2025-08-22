Texas special session: Filibuster threat, tense committee hearings cap off big week

The Brief Texas Senate takes up redistricting legislation Texas House discusses ivermectin, abortion pills and bathroom access



Members of the Texas Senate spent most of Friday debating legislation that would set new congressional boundaries.

Democrats argue the map is drawn to politically disenfranchise minority voters, but Republicans claim the re-write is a reflection of conservative wins back in November.

Texas Senate debate

What they're saying:

"And I haven't looked at any racial data with regard to any of the districts in Texas," said state Sen. Phil King (R-Weatherford).

State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) challenged King’s assessment.

"I have a hard time believing that you or anybody that had anything to do with the drawing of the map did not look at racial numbers and demographics," said Alvarado.

King responded by saying the goal of the map is to reflect political performance.

"Then that's what you look at. There's no reason to look at racial data. And frankly, I think in many cases, it's problematic or illegal to do so," said King.

Alvarado announced later in the afternoon that she would filibuster the controversial redistricting bill later in the evening.

Before taking up the map, the Senate sidetracked a multi-million-dollar flood relief bill. Some amendments to SB 5 made in the House were not accepted. The bill was sent to the conference committee to work out the differences before going to the governor.

Texas House committee hearings

What they're saying:

On the House side, committee hearings were held on more flood response legislation. There were also committee hearings on bills that had nothing to do with flooding but were very controversial.

A revamping of a youth camp advisory committee with new oversight rules, under House Bill 265, was considered in the Public Health Committee.

"There must be zero ability to cut corners. There must be zero ability to self-govern and self-regulate. For the sake of Heaven's 27, and all those who have previously been lost, and for the parents whose tears have marked these halls, I urge you, no more half measures," said Rania Mankarious with the Houston Crimestoppers.

Preventing downstream destruction, with new development regulations, was among the bills considered Friday in the disaster preparedness committee.

"HB 117 matters, impervious cover limits our disaster preparedness. They are flood mitigation. This bill gives counties a tool to prevent, not just clean up, the devastation caused when we ignore hydrology, science, geology, our responsibility to steward the land and water we all depend on," said Stephanie Morris, a Leander flood victim.

Legislation limiting the use of abortion pills and preventing biological males from using women's restrooms brought some of the most contentious testimony. A large crowd attended the State Affairs hearing on Senate Bill 8, a reboot of the bathroom bill.

"It is a violation of privacy and safety to be in a state of undress with the opposition sex," said Cindy Rasmussen, a policy advisor for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Several people who identify as transgender also testified to oppose SB 8.

"There are alternatives that could help everyone not only feel safe, but also actually be safe," said Ada Starks.

The Public Health committee had a debate about self-medication, specifically about ivermectin. The medication, originally developed to treat parasitic infections, was a controversial alternative treatment during the pandemic. House Bill 25, filed by state Rep. Joanne Shofner (R-Nacogdoches), would allow over-the-counter sales.

"We are not reinventing the wheel. And so, the box, the dosage, all that's done by the manufacturer, by the pharmacist, you know, whatever is being done. This is so incredibly safe," said Rep. Shofner.

State Rep. John Bucy (D-Austin) tried to compare the push for HB 25 to efforts by those who support abortion and legalizing marijuana.

"We're not reinventing the wheel, but we are getting a new wheel put on the car, and it's now not going to have a doctor prescribing the use and the dosage and when and how to appropriately take it," said Rep. Bucy.

What's next:

Most of the bills heard in committee were left pending until next week. It’s unclear how many will get a floor debate in the House.

The clock is ticking as there are about three weeks left in the special session.