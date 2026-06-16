Texas students make gains in math and social studies, but reading growth stalls

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The Brief Texas students in third-eighth grades saw increases in social studies and math, but remained mostly flat in reading, according to STAAR test results. While the reading results remained mostly flat, they are still above pre-pandemic numbers. Results of the science tests are delayed until July 31.



Texas elementary and middle school students showed improvement in social studies and math, but little to no growth in reading, according to STAAR test results released Tuesday.

The Texas Education Agency released results from the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests for grades 3–8 on Tuesday. The tests measure if students learn core subjects at levels appropriate for their grade.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the results were encouraging, but more work remains.

What they're saying:

"The 2026 results demonstrate both the progress Texas students are making and the work that remains ahead of us. We are encouraged by continued gains in mathematics, especially with the growing number of students participating and succeeding in advanced mathematics courses. The gains in middle school reading are also notable, as it may be associated with the statewide ban on the use of cell phones in schools," Morath said.

Reading levels surpass pre-COVID levels, show little improvement over last year

While the percentage of students meeting their grade level in reading was above pre-pandemic numbers, third-grade students saw a 1% decrease in students meeting grade-level expectations over last year, falling to 49%. The percentage of students meeting grade level in fourth through sixth grades remained flat compared to last year at 52%, 57% and 54%, respectively.

The percentage of students meeting expectations in seventh grade increased by 2% over last year to 54%, while eighth grade students saw the biggest increase at 3%, from 56% to 59% year over year.

Math scores so most improve, nearly every grade remains under pre-COVID levels

Math scores showed the most improvement from 2025 to 2026, however, almost every grade continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels. The exception is fourth grade, which improved to 49% of students meeting expectations. That's a 4% increase from 2025 and a 3% increase over 2019 levels.

Math scores remained flat at 44% for third grade. Fifth and eighth grades saw 2% increases, up to 47% each. Sixth grade saw a 1% increase to 39%.

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Seventh graders meeting expectations fell 2% from 2025. The TEA attributed the decrease to more seventh grade students taking the eighth grade math assessment. The agency said 32% of seventh graders completed the eighth grade STAAR assessment. Senate bill 2124, passed in 2023, automatically enrolls students with strong elementary math scores into advanced math courses in middle school.

Eighth graders see improvement in social studies

Eighth graders saw a 2% increase in social studies scores over 2025. While the scores remain below 2019 numbers, they have steadily increased since 2021.

Students in fifth and eighth grades were also tested in science, but those scores have not been released. TEA said the test was recently updated and they are delaying the results to "ensure updated content on the science assessments does not increase or decrease the difficulty" of the tests. The agency is conducting "standard-setting processes" and said the results will be released on July 31.