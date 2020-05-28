Texas staple Whataburger offers delivery for the first time ever

article

What-a-delivery! For the first time in its history, Texas staple Whataburger is offering delivery as an option to enjoy some of your fast food favorites.

The company has presented a new way for customers to satisfy their cravings by choosing delivery as a way to receive orders from the restaurant.

"We’ve delivered made-to-order burgers since we opened in 1950, and now we’re taking your delicious favorites just a little further - right to your front door!" the company stated on its website.

Customers can order delivery through the Whataburger App or on the Whataburger website. Customers can also schedule a delivery for up to 24 hours and can even leave a tip.

Almost all the locations in the Austin metro area, excluding Manor and Bastrop, now offer the delivery option. To find out the closest Whataburger location to you, click here.