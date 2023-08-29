Texas State Board of Education members speak out on controversial curriculum material

Several Texas State Board of Education members are speaking out against controversial curriculum material that some say "whitewashes" history. It comes after one of the board’s members claimed Texas schools would begin using online video content put out by the right-wing group PragerU.

"The videos are very offensive. Not only that, they’re untruthful," said SBOE District 13 member Aicha Davis.

"If I have anything to do with it, PragerU will not be in Texas," said SBOE District 4 member Staci Childs.

Members of the SBOE, teachers unions and advocacy groups ripped PragerU at a press conference Tuesday over its controversial video lessons, and slammed fellow SBOE member Julie Pickren for a video put out by PragerU in which she announces, "We are definitely ready to announce that PragerU can make it into Texas now."

Although PragerU was recently added to a list of licensed potential vendors in Texas, they’ve not gotten approval to be used in classrooms, and have not submitted any material for review.

"We have not voted on anything regarding PragerU. Those are lies," said Childs.

"It's incredibly disheartening to see a member stand on their own and put out a statement that confused a whole hell of a lot of people," said SBOE District 3 member Marisa Perez-Diaz.

PragerU is a California-based nonprofit that creates content for kids that promotes conservative viewpoints, a self-proclaimed alternative to left-wing ideology. Their website features videos with cartoon versions of historical figures such as Frederick Douglass and Christopher Columbus. The videos have been criticized for whitewashing history, downplaying slavery and oppression of Native Americans, denying climate change and promoting gender conformity.

"Prager U has twisted the words of Frederick Douglass, making disgusting claims that slavery was a compromise. And that's just one example of the negligent and misinformation this vendor pushes," said Carisa Lopez of the Texas Freedom Network.

"These videos instead whitewash and misrepresent events in our history, glorify hyper-capitalism, promote jingoism and are rife with misogyny and white saviorism," said Texas AFT policy analyst Kelsey Kling.

The educational cartoons were recently approved by Florida education officials, fueling the discussion here in Texas. However, before it could be approved, PragerU would have to be vetted by the Texas Education Agency, and then make a presentation before the State Board of Education. So far, neither of those things has happened.

"This has not gone through any kind of review process," said SBOE District 1 member Melissa Ortega. "We do not endorse this, and we will not be having this come to Texas."

