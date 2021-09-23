Texas State Representative Celia Israel will not seek another term

State Representative Celia Israel says she will not seek another term in the Texas House.

Israel announced on social media that she's forming an exploratory committee as she considers running to be the next mayor of Austin.

A Democrat, Israel was first elected in 2014.

Israel told the Austin Chronicle that she's been thinking about the move for some time.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is in his final term due to term limits so a new mayor will be elected in 2022.

___

