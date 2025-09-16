Texas State student should be expelled over actions at Charlie Kirk memorial event, Gov. Abbott says

The Brief Gov. Abbott calling on Texas State to expel student over their actions at a Charlie Kirk memorial event Video from the event appears to show the student mocking Kirk's death It's not clear that person in video is a TXST student but TXST says if the person is affiliated with TXST "appropriate actions will be taken"



Governor Greg Abbott is calling for Texas State to expel a student over the student's actions that were caught on video at a Charlie Kirk memorial event.

The backstory:

In a post on X, Gov. Abbott shared a video from the X account TheTexasOne which appears to show a person at a Texas State Charlie Kirk memorial event imitating Kirk's death and mocking Kirk.

TheTexasOne post says the event was hosted by a local Turning Point USA chapter.

The video also appears to show the person going up to a statue and mocking Kirk's death and spitting near people gathered there.

Governor Abbott's post about the incident says, "Hey Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences."

What they're saying:

Texas State President Dr. Kelly Damphousse released a statement on social media saying:

"I am aware of the disturbing video that was taken at an event on our San Marcos campus on Monday. I have directed university officials to take immediate steps to identify the individual in the video. Behavior that trivializes or promotes violence is reprehensible and violates the values of TXST. It will not be tolerated. If this individual is found to be affiliated with TXST, appropriate action will be taken. Let me be clear: expressions that glorify violence or murder have no place on our campuses."

Dig deeper:

The Texas State incident comes after an 18-year-old Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled at the university after a video appearing to show her mocking the death of Charlie Kirk went viral.

The now-former student, Camryn Giselle Booker, is allegedly seen in the videos arguing with another person in the free speech area on the campus.