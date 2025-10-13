Texas State University fires professor after being accused of inciting violence

The Brief Texas State University announced that they have decided to terminate Professor Thomas Alter Last month, the University accused Dr. Alter for inciting political violence and terminated him immediately



Professor Thomas Alter was fired on Sept. 10. He sued the university and was reinstated with pay earlier this month, but was not allowed to teach classes.

Texas State University's statement

"After a thorough review of Dr. Alter’s conduct and the information provided during his due process hearing, President Damphousse has notified Dr. Alter that his employment at Texas State University is terminated, effective immediately."

The backstory:

Last month, a video was leaked on social media, sparking backlash from Governor Greg Abbott, as well as University President Kelly Damphouse.

The employees' union announced Dr. Alters' reinstatement on Saturday, Oct. 4, following a Hays County judge's decision to grant an injunction that allows for his reinstatement while his lawsuit proceeds in court. He was not be allowed to teach, but it did put him back on the payroll.