Texas State introduces GJ Kinne as Bobcats' new head football coach

Texas State introduced GJ Kinne as the Bobcats' new head football coach on Wednesday.

Kinne, who currently has Incarnate Word in the FCS Quarterfinals, took a quick timeout from that to meet his new Bobcat family.

Kinne said he had other options, but couldn't refuse the gig at Texas State.

"I chose to be at Texas State. I'm from Texas, that was important to me. I always knew if the right guy got this job, you better watch out. This place is unbelievable. You have 40,000 students, you got a river flowing through campus. We're the only Texas school in the Sun Belt. This place is really unbelievable, I'm just so fortunate to be here," Kinne said.

"I'm going to be here for a long time. I'm a Texas guy, that's the reason I wanted this job. I hope to be here and build championships here for a long time," he added.