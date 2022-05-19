Texas State University to offer new master of science degree

The Texas State University System Board of Regents authorized Texas State University to offer a new master of science degree in long term care administration.

Texas State will be the first university in Texas to offer the degree. Classes will be online only.

The program will begin enrolling students in fall 2022, pending final approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The program, offered through the College of Health Professions and Graduate College, will build on state and national boards' minimum requirements to become a nursing home administrator.

The program will incorporate environmental design and management, personnel management, elder abuse and mistreatment and internship hours. Students will be able to complete the degree requirements with either full or part-time enrollment.